14:03
USD 87.45
EUR 101.08
RUB 1.09
English

Mechanism to combat new psychoactive substances launched in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the procedure for early notification of the appearance of new narcotic drugs, psychoactive substances, as well as pre-precursors and their substitutes in the country. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

This step was implemented within the framework of the National Development Program of Kyrgyzstan until 2026, approved by the presidential decree of 2021. The mechanism is designed to ensure the timely identification and informing of state bodies and local governments about new dangerous substances, which will allow them to promptly take measures to control them and prevent their distribution.

The costs of implementing the mechanism will be covered by the budget of the relevant state and local authorities, as well as from other sources that do not contradict the law.

The document will come into force in 15 days.
link: https://24.kg/english/338571/
views: 104
Print
Related
Heroin shipment from Kyrgyzstan to Germany: Suspect arrested in Vietnam
Synthetic drug supply channel from Russia eliminated in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani arrested for drug trafficking in Russian town of Volzhsky
Two young men detained in Bishkek while trying to sell drugs via Telegram
Police destroys 1.5 tons of wild hemp in Chui region
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Moldova open drug lab in Khabarovsk Krai
Foreigner detained for bringing sulfuric acid to Kyrgyzstan for drug production
Security officers detain leader of drug cartel, organized crime group members
Immersive anti-drug exhibition to be held in Bishkek on June 26
Customs and drug control officers seize kilogram of ecstasy in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to draw up new state program for development of psychiatric services Kyrgyzstan to draw up new state program for development of psychiatric services
Situation is stable — Ministry on agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan Situation is stable — Ministry on agricultural production in Kyrgyzstan
Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan receives Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan President of Kyrgyzstan receives Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 August, Tuesday
14:01
Investments from Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan reach record $113 million in 2024 Investments from Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan reach record...
13:56
Kyrgyzstanis hold over 252 billion soms in cash
13:46
Kyrgyzstan among top five importers of Russian cheese
13:37
Mechanism to combat new psychoactive substances launched in Kyrgyzstan
13:30
Accounts Chamber employee detained on suspicion of extortion