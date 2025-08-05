Mechanism to combat new psychoactive substances launched in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved the procedure for early notification of the appearance of new narcotic drugs, psychoactive substances, as well as pre-precursors and their substitutes in the country. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

This step was implemented within the framework of the National Development Program of Kyrgyzstan until 2026, approved by the presidential decree of 2021. The mechanism is designed to ensure the timely identification and informing of state bodies and local governments about new dangerous substances, which will allow them to promptly take measures to control them and prevent their distribution.

The costs of implementing the mechanism will be covered by the budget of the relevant state and local authorities, as well as from other sources that do not contradict the law.

The document will come into force in 15 days.