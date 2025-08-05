Official permission required for construction of private house in Kyrgyzstan

President Sadyr Japarov signed a new law introducing new requirements for construction of individual residential buildings in Kyrgyzstan.

According to the updated Law on Individual Housing Construction, building a private home is now only allowed with official permits, which must be issued in accordance with procedures set by the Cabinet of Ministers.

Amendments have also been made to the Law on Environmental Expertise, clarifying the timeline and procedures for environmental assessments and introducing the concept of «transboundary impact,» referring to environmental effects on neighboring countries.

Additionally, technical standards for industrial waste management have been updated to strengthen environmental safety.

The law will come into force in 10 days after publication. The Cabinet of Ministers must bring its standards into line with the new requirements within six months.