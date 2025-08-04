11:19
Over 80 percent of Kyrgyzstanis working in Yekaterinburg legalized their status

More than 80 percent of citizens of Kyrgyzstan working in Yekaterinburg have legalized their stay. The Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Diplomats recently visited local migration offices and held meetings with police leadership and representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ passport and visa service of Russia, which provides paid document processing services for foreign nationals. The purpose of the visit was to assess the progress of legalizing the status of Kyrgyzstanis in Russia.

Consulate staff also met with Kyrgyzstanis working in shopping centers including Tagansky Ryad 1 and Tagansky Ryad 2, New Beijing, Old Beijing, Hanoi 1 and Hanoi 2. Fellow citizens were urged to comply with Russian migration laws, sign employment contracts, and regulate their legal status by the September 10, 2025.

It is worth noting that new migration rules came into force in Russia earlier this year. Under these regulations, all foreign nationals, including citizens of Kyrgyzstan, are given time until September 10 to legalize their stay. This is the final deadline and will not be extended.

Even migrants who were added to the control registry for previous migration law violations are eligible to regulate their status before the same date.
