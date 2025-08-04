New Deputy Director of EEC Integration Development Department appointed

Citizen of Kyrgyzstan Nazarbek Malaev has been appointed Deputy Director of the Integration Development Department of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The commission’s official website says.

Born in 1982 in the village of Samarkandek, Batken district, Nazarbek Malaev graduated from Osh State University in 2005 with a degree in Public and Municipal Administration. He later earned a degree in Management from the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2009.

From 2009 to 2017, he held various positions, including leadership roles, at the Ministry of Finance.

From 2017 to 2021, he served as head of the Licensing Division and later the Non-Tariff Regulation and Export Control Division at the Ministry of Economy’s Trade Policy Department.

From 2021 to 2023, Malaev worked in the Presidential Administration in departments overseeing strategic development policy, economic and financial policy, reform monitoring and analysis, and affairs related to the Eurasian Economic Union.

He then served as Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce from 2023 to 2025.

On July 30, 2025, Nazarbek Malaev has officially assumed his new post at the Eurasian Economic Commission.

It was reported earlier that Daniyar Imanaliev was appointed Minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics at the EEC.