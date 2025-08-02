Foreign Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss key aspects of interaction

Deputy Prime Minister — Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, at the invitation of Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev, visited the Kyrgyz Republic on an official visit on August 1-2, 2025.

The Foreign Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan discussed key aspects of interaction between the two countries in the political, trade and economic, transit and transport, water and energy, cultural, humanitarian and migration spheres, and exchanged views on the interaction of the two countries within the framework of international and regional organizations.

The parties expressed mutual satisfaction with the achieved level of trustful political dialogue at the highest and high levels, and also confirmed their determination to further strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation.

«The meeting focused on the development of trade and economic ties, implementation of joint investment projects, the modernization of checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, and ensuring free movement of goods and people. Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev noted the importance of further deepening mutually beneficial economic ties, increasing bilateral trade and expanding investment cooperation,» the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The ministers also reviewed the progress in implementing the agreements reached by the heads of state and government of the two countries, and the organization of bilateral meetings and visits until the end of 2025. In this context, special attention was paid to the organization of the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Kyrgyzstan.

Following the talks, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries initialed the documents of the seventh meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan, which will be held in the near future under the chairmanship of the Presidents of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Kazakhstan.