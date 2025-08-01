12:34
Kyrgyzstan to host eco-festival ILBIRS FEST 2025

The eco-festival ILBIRS FEST 2025 will be held in Ton district of Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan on August 9 −10. The press service of the Tourism Department reported.

The large-scale event dedicated to the protection of nature and cultural heritage will take place at the altitude where the snow leopard, the symbol of Kyrgyzstan, lives.

The festival guests will enjoy:

— eco-races and symbolic competitions;

— ethno programs with the participation of manaschi and akyns;

— art installations, master classes and a children’s area;

— communication with scientists and environmental experts;

— accommodation in tents and a gastronomic ethno zone.

The organizers unite music, knowledge and traditions to draw attention to the preservation of the country’s unique wildlife.

The event partner is the environmental organization NABU Kyrgyzstan. Admission is free.
