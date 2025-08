The epicenter of the quake was located in Tajikistan, 25 kilometers southeast of the village of Bor-Dobo (Kyrgyzstan), with an intensity of magnitude 4. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the institute, the tremors were recorded at 5.52 p.m. In populated areas of Kyrgyzstan, the earthquake had an intensity of magnitude 3.