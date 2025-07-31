Murder of Aizirek Eralieva: Husband sentenced to 18 years in prison

The Uzgen District Court of Osh region sentenced the husband of 38-year-old Aizirek Eralieva, who was killed after a high school reunion, to 18 years in prison. The press service of the Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan reported.

By the verdict of the District Court dated July 31, 2025, A.B.K. was found guilty under the articles:

122 part 2 paragraph 3 of the Criminal Code (Murder of a person in a helpless state);

267 part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal trafficking of weapons, ammunition);

267 part 2 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of firearms).

Based on Article 77 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, by fully adding up the sentences imposed, he was finally sentenced to 18 years in prison with a fine of 100,000 soms.

Recall, the 38-year-old resident of Kara-Kuldzha district was killed by her husband. According to the relatives of the deceased, on May 26, the woman and her husband attended a celebration at school, where they celebrated the 20th anniversary of graduation. After the event, the man first beat his wife and then shot her dead.

The day before, the affected party complained to journalists that the incident was distorted in the case materials, expressing dissatisfaction with the course of the trial.

«The accused told the story completely differently in order to protect himself. He said that everything happened by accident. But this is not so,» the aunt of the deceased, Mirgul Toktonazarova, said.

The relatives of the deceased feared that the accused could get off with a mild punishment, without receiving life imprisonment.