Udmurtia reports growth in bilateral trade with Kyrgyzstan

Udmurtia reported an increase in the volume of bilateral trade with Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Economy of the Russian region said.

The Permanent Representative of the Head of the Udmurt Republic to the President of Russia Darya Suntsova, the Minister of Economy of the region Anna Slugina, the head of the Udmurt Export Support Center Valeria Antonenko, as well as representatives of the region’s enterprises held a meeting with the Adviser on Trade and Economic Issues of the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation Ermek Omuraliev, as well as with the Chairman of the Textile Committee at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Azamat Alymkulov.

«Kyrgyzstan is one of the key economic partners of Udmurtia, as evidenced by the constant growth in bilateral trade. The meeting resulted in preliminary agreements between the participating companies, as well as a discussion of the issue of holding a face-to-face business mission of enterprises of the Udmurt Republic to Kyrgyzstan in October this year,» the statement says.
