Synthetic drug supply channel from Russia eliminated in Bishkek

Employees of the Drug Control Service conducted a special operation to eliminate a stable channel for the supply and distribution of synthetic drugs in Chui region. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, two citizens, 38, were detained in Bishkek — D.O.S. and D.A.V. During a search of their apartment, packages with a white powdery substance with a characteristic odor were found.

According to the conclusion of the forensic chemical examination, the seized substance was identified as the psychotropic drug Alpha-PVP (the so-called «salt»). The total weight of the pure substance was 3 kilograms 332 grams, which falls into the category of especially large batch.

As the investigators found out, the suspects established a stable channel for the supply of drugs from Russia via mail. In Kyrgyzstan, they packaged and distributed drugs among local consumers.

Criminal cases have been opened on the fact. Investigative activities are ongoing.
