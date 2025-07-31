State visit of President of Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan expected

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev met with his counterpart from Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan for an official visit. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry reported.

The parties discussed the full range of Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan bilateral cooperation, exchanged views on current regional and international issues, and also identified specific steps to implement the agreements reached at the level of heads of state and heads of government of the two countries, which are reflected in the corresponding roadmap.

They also discussed interaction in international and regional organizations, including the UN, CIS, SCO, OTS and OIC. It was noted that cooperation in these structures remains a key element of the partnership between the two states.

The heads of the Foreign Ministries confirmed their readiness to continue coordinating approaches to key regional and global issues, and outlined specific joint measures laid down in the cooperation program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2025-2026 and a step-by-step plan of joint actions to prepare for the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kyrgyzstan.

During the meeting, promising areas of further cooperation were identified and a schedule of upcoming events at the highest level was agreed upon.