Russia’s gasoline export ban not to affect fuel supplies to Kyrgyzstan

Russia’s complete ban on gasoline exports will not impact fuel supplies to Kyrgyzstan. Kanat Eshatov, head of the Association of Oil Traders, told 24.kg news agency.

«We have an intergovernmental agreement with the Russian Federation on duty-free deliveries of oil and petroleum products in volumes approved by indicative balances. Therefore, there should be no price hikes or shortages,» he said.

Eshatov noted that the indicative balance for 2025 has been set at 1.2 million tons, including 650,000 tons of gasoline and 550,000 tons of diesel fuel. Kyrgyzstan’s total demand for fuel and lubricants exceeds 1.5 million tons.

Recall, the Russian government introduced a full gasoline export ban in August. The restrictions on gasoline exports, valid until August 31 of this year (inclusive), apply to direct producers of petroleum products. Currently, the ban on foreign deliveries applies only to non-producers (traders, oil depots and small refineries). Large oil refineries producing more than 1 million tons per year are allowed to export.
