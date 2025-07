An earthquake occurred in the south of Kyrgyzstan. The Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to its data, tremors were recorded yesterday, July 29, at 10.59 p.m. The earthquake center was located 3 kilometers south of Kara-Bulak village, 38 kilometers northwest of Jalal-Abad city.

The intensity of the earthquake reached about magnitude 2.5.