Divers discover historical artifacts at the bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake

During a routine cleanup of fishing nets at the bottom of Issyk-Kul Lake, divers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan (MES) discovered ancient ceramic fragments and clay vessels, the ministry’s press service reported.

According to Colonel Sabyrzhan Alamanov, head of the MES diving service, the artifacts were found at a depth of 15-20 meters. The cleanup was part of a regular mission carried out by the rescue service.

The Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeev has ordered to transfer the discovered artifacts to the State History Museum for further study and storage.
