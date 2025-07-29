09:06
Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his stepdaughter

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek announced the verdict against Yevgeny Bertram on July 28. The court’s press service reported.

According to it, Judge Chyngyz Berdimuratov found him guilty of kidnapping and murdering 17-year-old Darya Popova.

Bertram was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property to be served in a special regime penal colony.

On October 30, 2024, the man kidnapped the girl in Bishkek, killed her and dumped her body in Chui region. He himself was hiding in Issyk-Kul region, where he was detained.
