Illegal buildings to be demolished on Profsoyuznaya Street in Bishkek

Illegal buildings will be demolished and a park will be built on Profsoyuznaya Street in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, on June 12, the mayor conducted a tour of the territory adjacent to Kudaibergen market and ordered to build a park on Profsoyuznaya Street from Patrice Lumumba Street to Narvskaya Street, and the and the Land Use Control Department of the City Hall to clear the area of illegal buildings.

As part of the visit, the fire safety of the market was checked, violations of the use of the land plot for other than its intended purpose were identified, cases of unauthorized cutting of green spaces in adjacent areas and the organization of spontaneous parking by heavy vehicles were recorded.

To date, on the instructions of the head of the capital, a project for the construction of a park on Profsoyuznaya Street has been prepared and approved.

The future recreation area provides for the organization of an internal road and automatic irrigation, as well as landscaping and improvement.

The Land Use Control Department dismantles objects that violated the terms of the lease agreement.

The municipal inspection of the City Hall has drawn up a protocol against B.U.A. for 5,500 soms for parking in a green area.
