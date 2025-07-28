Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake occurred in Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to its data, tremors were recorded today at 1.41 p.m. The earthquake center was located 2 kilometers northwest of Eski-Masy village, 3 kilometers northwest of Alma village, 5 kilometers west of Gelegen village, 6 kilometers southeast of Kara-Bulak village, 6 kilometers northwest of Masy village, 6 kilometers northeast of Kochkor-Ata city.

The intensity of the earthquake in the villages of Eski-Masy and Alma was about magnitude 3, in the village of Gelegen — magnitude 2.5.