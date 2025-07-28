Manas monument returns to Ala-Too Square in Bishkek

A new monument to the legendary hero Manas has been installed on Bishkek’s central Ala-Too Square. The sculpture, already mounted on a massive pedestal, immediately drew public attention—not only because of its scale but also because of the transformed image of the epic figure.

Unlike the previous statue, which appeared on the square in 2011 and depicted Manas calmly seated on a horse, the new version shows him rushing forward on a rearing warhorse, holding a raised banner, with a determined gaze. This portrayal is far more dynamic and combative—befitting a great commander and a symbol of the strength and unity of the Kyrgyz people.

Many people note that this Manas more closely matches the way he is described in the epic—not as a passive figure, but as an active hero. The monument’s unveiling sparked lively discussion on social media: some praised the detailed craftsmanship, others compared it to the previous version, and many simply welcomed the fact that the hero had finally «mounted his horse.»

The monument installation is part of a large-scale renovation of Ala-Too Square. The official opening ceremony is scheduled for August 31.

As for the fate of the previous Manas statue, it remains unknown. 24.kg news agency has repeatedly sent inquiries to the relevant state authorities but has not received a clear answer. For now, the location of the old monument is still a mystery.