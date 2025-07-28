Some areas of Bishkek to have no water on July 29

Supply of drinking water to residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare and other social and industrial facilities will be stopped in some areas of Bishkek from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 29. The press service of the City Hall reported.
The outage area:
- 10th microdistrict;
- Masaliev — Chingiz Aitmatov Avenues — Abdrakhmanov — Sadyrbaev Streets;
- Masaliev — Chingiz Aitmatov Avenues — Toktonaliev — Gschliesser Streets.
The water outage is due to repair work on VDNKh reservoirs with a diameter of 500 millimeters.