Street signs changed in Osh city after Lenin Street renaming

All street signs on the former Lenin Street have been fully replaced in Osh city. The City Hall’s press service reported.

The street has been officially renamed to Alymbek Datka Street, following a decision by the Osh City Council. The proposal to rename the city’s central street was initiated by Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev and approved by the deputies.

Alymbek Datka (1804–1862) was a prominent Kyrgyz statesman and military leader of the 19th century, as well as one of the founders of the Kokand Khanate.

Earlier, in June this year, a monument to Vladimir Lenin was dismantled from Osh’s central square. At 7.5 tons, it was the tallest Lenin monument in Central Asia. It had been erected in 1975. It is planned to install a 95-meter flagpole with the national flag of Kyrgyzstan in its place.