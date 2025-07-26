Belarusian cyber fraudsters sent 5.6 percent of funds to Kyrgyzstan

Belarusian cyber fraudsters sent 5.6 percent of the funds of defrauded citizens to the accounts of banking institutions in Kyrgyzstan. The Investigative Committee of Belarus provided such data.

According to the agency, in the second quarter of this year, 47.2 percent of the funds that cyber fraudsters received from Belarusian citizens by criminal means were sent to Russia.

Uzbekistan and Slovakia followed with 5.9 percent each, while Tajikistan accounted for 5.8 percent, and Kyrgyzstan for 5.6 percent.

Fraudsters also funneled victims’ funds to banks in Vietnam, Malaysia, Luxembourg, Israel, and Chile.

The Investigative Committee warned about a common scam, in which criminals send messages offering bonuses, parcels, or discounts on goods and services. Victims are prompted to click a link and enter personal data to claim their «prizes.»