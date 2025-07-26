08:44
Kanbolot Tutuev relieved of his post as Mayor of Naryn city

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed an order, according to which Kanbolot Tutuev has been relieved of his post as Mayor of Naryn. The presidential press service reported.

Kanbolot Tutuev has worked in this position since February 2022.

By another order, the head of state appointed Nemat uulu Zhainak to the vacant position. He is 46 years old and was born in Osh. His last place of work was the First Deputy Head of Nooken district state administration.

Kanbolot Tutuev was born on August 19, 1982 in the village of Nasirdin, Kara-Guz rural area, Kara-Kuldzha district.

  • In 2004, he graduated from the Osh State University, Faculty of Philosophy and Management Technology, specializing in state and municipal administration.
  • 2005-2006 — postgraduate study at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.
  • 2007-2009 — postgraduate study at the Faculty of Law of the Omsk State University named after Fyodor Dostoevsky.
  • 2006-2007 — leading specialist in the Osh regional state administration.
  • 2010 — first category specialist in the Osh City Hall.
  • 2010-2012 — press secretary of the governor of Osh region.
  • 2012 — leading specialist in the office of Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Osh region.
  • 2012-2017 — head of the apparatus of the state administration of Kara-Kuldzha district.

On June 19, 2017, by order of Prime Minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov, he was appointed deputy head of the state administration — head of Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region.
