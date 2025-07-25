Sadyr Japarov expresses condolences to Recep Tayyip Erdogan over tragedy

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov sent a telegram of condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the deaths as a result of a forest fire in Eskisehir Province. The press service of the head of state reported.

«I received with deep sorrow the sad news of the deaths as a result of a forest fire in Eskisehir Province of the Republic of Turkey. On behalf of the Kyrgyz people and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to the relatives of the victims, as well as to the people of Turkey, sharing the bitterness of loss,» the statement says.

The President also noted that Kyrgyzstan is ready to provide assistance in preventing forest fires and fighting fires.