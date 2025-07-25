12:17
Kyrgyzstan to establish National Polo Federation

Kyrgyzstan will soon have its own National Polo Federation. The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov announced during a press conference.

He noted that demonstration polo matches held during the recent Gallops equestrian event sparked strong interest among Kyrgyzstanis.

«A founding meeting was held together with our international partners, and we are now establishing the National Polo Federation. We will request to join international polo federations,» Edil Baisalov said.

He added that the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports will purchase polo equipment — including mallets and balls.
