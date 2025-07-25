World Nomad Games 2026: Kazakh kokpar excluded from program

Kazakh-style kokpar will not be included in the program of the 2026 World Nomad Games. Aibek Abdymomunov, head of the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports of Kyrgyzstan, said during a press conference.

He also noted that the format of the kok-boru competition will change — the tournament will be held under a club-based system.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Edil Baisalov emphasized that the game should unite, but not divide.

To recall, the final match of the kokpar tournament at the World Nomad Games held in Astana (Kazakhstan) was interrupted due to a conflict between players.

The 2026 World Nomad Games will take place in Kyrgyzstan.