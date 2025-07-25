10:43
Earthquake registered in southern Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake hit Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan today at 3.40 a.m. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to its data, the epicenter of the earthquake was located 3 kilometers from the village of Kara-Bulak, 6 kilometers from the village of Massy, 7 kilometers from the village of Eski-Massy, 9 kilometers from the village of Alma, 11 kilometers from the city of Kochkor-Ata, 11 kilometers from the village of Gelegen, 18 kilometers from the city of Mailuu-Suu, 38 kilometers from the city of Jalal-Abad.

The intensity of the earthquake reached: in Massy, Kara-Bulak — about magnitude 4, Kochkor-Ata, Gelegen — magnitude 3.5, Mailuu-Suu — magnitude 3.

Information about possible victims and damage to buildings has not yet been received.
