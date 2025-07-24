Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan suspends activities of 78 private clinics

The Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic has conducted large-scale inspections of private medical organizations in the cities of Bishkek and Osh.

According to the press center of the ministry, control measures have been organized over the past two months in order to strengthen supervision of the quality of medical care and compliance with legislation in the field of licensing and permitting activities.

In total, more than 117 private medical organizations were covered. The inspections revealed that 37 of them (31.6 percent) carried out activities without a valid license. The remaining 80 organizations (68.4 percent) had licenses, but various violations of licensing requirements were uncovered.

Administrative measures were applied for all identified violations. The total amount of fines imposed exceeded 4.5 million soms.

The activities of 78 organizations were suspended. Materials on 37 cases of illegal medical activities were sent to law enforcement agencies for legal assessment and further response within the framework of the current legislation.

The most common violations include providing medical services without a relevant license or in areas not covered by the license, lack of certificates, accreditation, and specialized education for staff, employing people without medical education, violating sanitary and epidemiological standards, unsanitary conditions, lack of sterilization of instruments, unjustified prescription of medical procedures, as well as improper storage and use of medicines, including drugs subject to special control.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes: treatment in unlicensed medical institutions poses a serious threat to health and life. Persons offering medical services, who do not have the appropriate education and permits, can cause irreparable harm, which has already been confirmed by a number of specific cases.

Incorrect injections, infections, and complications from poor-quality procedures are a harsh reality faced by patients who turn to unverified organizations.

The ministry calls on citizens and guests of the country to turn only to licensed institutions that have official permission to provide medical care. You can check whether an organization has a license, as well as see the list of licensed institutions indicating the types of services provided, on the official website of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic in the section «Licensing of medical and pharmaceutical services» at the link: https://med.kg/lisenzirovanie .