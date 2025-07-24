Deputy Head of Tax Service Department for Kara-Suu arrested

Employees of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) uncovered a corruption scheme in the Tax Service Department for Kara-Suu district of Osh region. The press center of the SCNS reported.

According to the security service, the Deputy Head of the State Tax Service Department for Kara-Suu district, A.A.M., was detained. He is suspected of abuse of office during tax control in relation to S.L. LLC.

The investigation established that in 2023, the tax officer, together with representatives of the LLC, organized a corruption scheme for tax evasion. Employees of the Tax Service deliberately understated the amount of mandatory tax payments. As a result, the state suffered material damage on an especially large scale.

A.A.M. was charged under Article 337, Part 3 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — «Abuse of office causing grave consequences.» On July 22, the Osh City Court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for the detainee. He was placed in the pretrial detention center of the SCNS Department for Osh and Osh region.