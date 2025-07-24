Energy Ministry: Floating solar power plant operates in normal mode

The first floating solar power plant in Kyrgyzstan operates in normal mode. The Ministry of Energy reported.

According to it, this pilot project was implemented at the daily regulation reservoir of HPP-5 of Chakan HPP OJSC and was commissioned in June 2024. The main advantages of the floating photovoltaic power plant:

Efficient land use — no land occupation;

Reduced water evaporation;

Integration with existing hydroelectric power stations;

Improvement of the environmental image.

Over the year of operation, the plant has shown stable results and confirmed the viability of solar energy in the country’s conditions. Thus, in the first half of 2025, electricity generation amounted to 75,000 kilowatt-hours, which is 5.6 percent higher than planned.

Recall, the technical support for the solar power plant was provided by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) within the framework of the grant aid program «Development of Floating Solar Energy» in the Kyrgyz Republic. This project was the first not only in Kyrgyzstan, but also one of the first in Central Asia.