Kyrgyzstan remains one of key suppliers of new passenger cars to Russia

Kyrgyzstan continues to be one of the main suppliers of new passenger cars to Russia. The analytical agency Avtostat reported.

The data shows a sharp decline in car imports during the first half of 2025. A total of 149,300 new passenger vehicles were imported into Russia—down 63 percent compared to the same period in 2024, when the figure stood at 408,500 cars.

China remained the leading supplier in the specified period, accounting for 77 percent of total imports. Kyrgyzstan ranked second with an 8 percent share, followed by Belarus (4.7 percent), South Korea (4.4 percent), and Kazakhstan (2.2 percent). Other countries account for less than 1 percent of the total.

The leader among car brands in terms of import volume is Changan, its share is 15.8 percent. The top five also include Geely, Haval, TANK and Toyota.
