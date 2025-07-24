Nearly 8,000 entrepreneurs receive guarantee support

Under the World Bank’s «Emergency Support for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises» project, Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Finance and the Guarantee Fund have issued 7,772 portfolio guarantees over the past three years.

The total amount of guarantees exceeded 2.5 billion soms, enabling entrepreneurs to receive over 5.8 billion soms in bank loans to develop their businesses.

The project provides repayable financial assistance to cover investment needs and operating expenses, helping prevent business closures, preserve jobs, and support recovery and expansion.

Lending under the project is carried out through a portfolio risk-sharing mechanism, which offers portfolio-based credit guarantees. This approach reduces the risk of the financial sector refusing to lend to enterprises during the recovery period.