Head of Bishkek Capital Construction Department and his deputies dismissed

Personnel changes have taken place at Bishkek City Hall. The municipality’s press service reported.

The head of the Capital Construction Department, Bolot Cholponbaev, along with his deputies Bolot Apilov and Adilet Turduev, have been relieved of their positions.

The corresponding orders were signed by Mayor of the capital Aibek Dzhunushaliev.

Earlier, the mayor inspected sanitation facilities in the Lenin and Pervomaisky districts and voiced concerns over the quality and scope of the ongoing work, as well as poor oversight. Responsible departments have been instructed to eliminate the violations as soon as possible.