Simplification of migration procedures for Kyrgyzstanis in Russia discussed

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Almaz Imangaziev met with Russian Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Sergei Vakunov. The press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

According to it, the main topic of the meeting was the stay of Kyrgyzstanis in the Russian Federation, in particular, issues related to labor migration and legalization of migrants’ status.

The parties paid special attention to pre-departure preparation of labor migrants. Kyrgyzstan proposed organizing key procedures — photographing, fingerprinting and medical examination — on the territory of the republic before citizens leave for Russia.

Implementation of the mechanism for legalizing the migration status of Kyrgyzstanis included in the Register of Controlled Persons of the Russian Federation was discussed.

The Kyrgyz side proposed opening additional windows for receiving documents in migration centers and territorial divisions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. This is extremely important, given the significant increase in the number of applications and the queues that have formed.

The need to establish direct official interaction between the consular officials of the Kyrgyz Republic and the leadership of the Russian units for prompt resolution of arising issues was emphasized.

The issues of migration registration at the place of actual residence of citizens, as well as mandatory testing of the level of Russian language proficiency of children of Kyrgyzstanis upon admission to schools were discussed. It was proposed to consider the possibility of conducting such testing on the basis of higher educational institutions in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness for a constructive dialogue and further coordination of efforts aimed at facilitating the stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Russia.
