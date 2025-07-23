16:18
Russian Foreign Ministry: Kyrgyzstan leads CIS in GDP growth

In the first five months of 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s GDP growth, compared to the same period in 2024, amounted to 12.3 percent. At the same time, the average increase in the key economic indicator in the CIS countries was 5.3 percent. The First Department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

Kyrgyzstan turned out to be the undisputed leader in GDP growth in the Commonwealth. Tajikistan took second place (8.2 percent), and Uzbekistan took third place (6.8 percent). Russia’s figure was 1.4 percent.

Earlier, the First Department of the CIS countries of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that retail trade turnover in the Commonwealth countries has grown by four percent since the beginning of the year.

According to official data, for January-April 2025, the share of the service sector in the structure of the Kyrgyz Republic’s GDP was 52 percent, industry accounted for 20 percent, construction — over six percent, and agriculture — more than four percent.
