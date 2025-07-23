13:09
SCNS Chairman asks to employ local builders in housing construction

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) got acquainted with the progress of construction of mortgage houses in the cities of Bazar-Korgon and Nooken in Jalal-Abad region.

Kamchybek Tashiev gave instructions to hire local residents for construction work.

«We must provide jobs for Kyrgyz migrants returning home. Therefore, local residents must be attracted to construction work. But foreigners are hired, citing their greater speed and lower pay. This should not be done. It is better to let our citizens work — even if it is slower and more expensive,» he said, addressing the contractors.

In addition, Kamchybek Tashiev instructed law enforcement agencies to conduct inspections of construction sites for the illegal presence of foreign workers.
link: https://24.kg/english/337206/
views: 136
