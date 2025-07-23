11:35
Mortgage housing: SCNS Chairman harshly criticizes builders and deputies

During an inspection trip to Bazar Korgon and Nooken, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev assessed the progress of construction of mortgage houses. He expressed dissatisfaction with delays and violations of building codes at the sites.

«Investment projects must be implemented strictly according to plan, and responsibility for disruption and poor quality work lies with deputies, contractors and local authorities,» he said.

At the same time, the SCNS head accused deputy of Parliament Aibek Altynbekov of interfering in the process and called on all deputies to refrain from such actions not to slow down the implementation of housing programs.

Kamchybek Tashiev also noted that a number of objects can be completed only in 2-3 months instead of the promised deadlines and set a strict condition for the contractors: «If you do not meet the schedule, we will replace you.»

He ordered to strengthen control over the quality of work, timely payment and provision of construction sites with the necessary equipment and materials. According to him, mortgage houses are not just a construction site, but a social story of each family waiting for their home.
