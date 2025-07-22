Kyrgyzstan plans to simplify payment of fines through mobile applications

Measures on integration of services of banks and mobile operators with the Unified Register of Offenses were discussed at the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the ministry reported.

An extended meeting was held at the central office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs with the participation of representatives of 18 commercial banks and 3 mobile operators.

During the meeting, the development of the Unified Register of Offenses and the expansion of its functionality were discussed, as well as issues related to the integration of digital solutions that simplify informing citizens about the presence of fines and their payment through mobile applications.

Special attention was paid to the technical and legal aspects of interaction between internal affairs agencies, financial institutions and mobile communication companies.

Following the meeting, a decision was made to further expand cooperation and introduce more convenient services for citizens.