Part of Bishkek to have no water on July 24

The press service of the City Hall reports that on July 24, 2025, in connection with planned work, the supply of drinking water will be temporarily stopped in one of the districts of Bishkek.

The supply of residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, healthcare, as well as other social and industrial facilities with water will be suspended from 10 a.m. till midnight.

The outage area:

Chyngyz Aitmatov Avenue,

Akhunbaev Street,

Tabaldiev Street,

Ala-Archa River.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes for the temporary inconvenience and calls on citizens and organizations to stock up on drinking water in advance.