Kamchybek Tashiev presents house to ex-classmate, orders to build kindergarten

A ceremony of handing over the keys to a new residential building to a local resident Abduvali Anapiyaev took place in the village of Boz-Chychkan in Suzak district. The house was built on the initiative of Kamchybek Tashiev. According to the press service of the State Committee for National Security, residents of the village also took part in the event.

Abduvali Anapiyaev, a father of two, did not have his own home for many years and was forced to wander from one rented apartment to another. For this reason, he turned to his ex-classmate Kamchybek Tashiev for help. He decided to build a house for him at his own expense.

In just 33 days, a modern living space was built that meets all the necessary conditions. The house became a real gift for the Anapiyaev family and a new starting point in life.

During the handing over of the keys, local residents also told Kamchybek Tashiev about a long-standing problem: there is still no kindergarten in the village of Boz-Chychkan, which is part of Barpy aiyl okmotu.

In response, Kamchybek Tashiev promised to personally take control of the issue and gave the relevant instructions to the responsible structures. He ordered to start the construction of the preschool institution as soon as possible.