18:43
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Earthquake of magnitude 4 in epicenter registered in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake of magnitude 4 in the epicenter occurred in Kyrgyzstan today, July 21. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The tremors were recorded at 11.38 a.m. The earthquake center was located 10 kilometers northeast of the village of Kurshab, 43 kilometers northeast of Jalal-Abad city.

The intensity of the earthquake in the villages of Kenesh, Por was about magnitude 4, in the villages of Kurshab, Myrza-Aryk, Karool, Sheraly, Socialism, Chimbai, Kurbu-Tash, Bakmal — magnitude 3.5, in the villages of Myrza-Ake, Bolshevik, Kara-Dyikan, Dzhany-Aryk, Sary-Kolot, Uch-Kaptal, Uzgen city — magnitude 3.
link: https://24.kg/english/337003/
views: 131
Print
Related
Earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan at night
Earthquake hits Talas region of Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake hits Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan tonight
Earthquake recorded on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan at night
Another earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake of up to magnitude 4 recorded in Naryn region
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Earthquake registered in Naryn region
Popular
ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025 Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers
21 July, Monday
17:55
President of Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement on direct air service with Hungary President of Kyrgyzstan ratifies agreement on direct ai...
17:51
Gold from Kyrgyzstan sold to Malaysia for the first time
17:48
New Land Code signed in Kyrgyzstan: What changes for landowners
17:40
Earthquake of magnitude 4 in epicenter registered in Kyrgyzstan
17:32
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia move towards comprehensive partnership