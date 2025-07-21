Earthquake of magnitude 4 in epicenter registered in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake of magnitude 4 in the epicenter occurred in Kyrgyzstan today, July 21. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

The tremors were recorded at 11.38 a.m. The earthquake center was located 10 kilometers northeast of the village of Kurshab, 43 kilometers northeast of Jalal-Abad city.

The intensity of the earthquake in the villages of Kenesh, Por was about magnitude 4, in the villages of Kurshab, Myrza-Aryk, Karool, Sheraly, Socialism, Chimbai, Kurbu-Tash, Bakmal — magnitude 3.5, in the villages of Myrza-Ake, Bolshevik, Kara-Dyikan, Dzhany-Aryk, Sary-Kolot, Uch-Kaptal, Uzgen city — magnitude 3.