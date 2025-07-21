17:09
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Capsule laid for new mortgage housing complex in Balykchy

A symbolic capsule-laying ceremony took place in Balykchy city, marking the start of construction of a major mortgage housing project. The plan includes the construction of modern 12-story apartment buildings, comprising 3,700 apartments.

As the head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev noted, the implementation of the large-scale project is a clear result of Sadyr Japarov’s policy, for whom the housing issue remains one of the priority areas. The head of state has set himself the task of not only improving the quality of life of citizens, but also systematically providing for the basic social needs of the population.

«Every brick, every element of the house under construction is a symbol of the responsibility and care of the state. The country’s development is impossible without a solid foundation — own housing for each family,» Kanybek Tumanbaev emphasized.

The housing construction will be carried out in stages. The new residential complex will become one of the largest in the region and will lay the foundation for the development of infrastructure and improving the comfort of the urban environment.
link: https://24.kg/english/336976/
views: 119
Print
Related
Construction of mortgage housing to start in Balykchy on July 20
Officials report on real estate prices in different regions of Kyrgyzstan
Families affected by fire in Kok-Zhangak receive keys to new homes
Chinese company to build 520 houses for Osh residents
New regional prosecutor's office building to be constructed in Batken
400 families from Kok-Zhar village at risk of being left without housing
Health Ministry considers solution to housing problem for young doctors
New building for 1.4 billion soms to be constructed on site of old KNU dormitory
Cabinet of Ministers transfers more powers to Ministry of Construction of KR
Cabinet lifts ban on import of certain types of construction materials
Popular
ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan ISIS supporter detained in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025 Kyrgyzstan imports 2 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2025
First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route First freight train departs on China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan route
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan granted new powers
21 July, Monday
16:22
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of documents signed Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia Presidents meeting: Number of d...
16:13
Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia sum up 30 years of bilateral relations
16:04
Capsule laid for new mortgage housing complex in Balykchy
15:58
Kyrgyzstan updates methodology for assessing risks of domestic violence
15:27
Bishkek faces shortage of nearly 300 schoolteachers