Capsule laid for new mortgage housing complex in Balykchy

A symbolic capsule-laying ceremony took place in Balykchy city, marking the start of construction of a major mortgage housing project. The plan includes the construction of modern 12-story apartment buildings, comprising 3,700 apartments.

As the head of the Presidential Affairs Department Kanybek Tumanbaev noted, the implementation of the large-scale project is a clear result of Sadyr Japarov’s policy, for whom the housing issue remains one of the priority areas. The head of state has set himself the task of not only improving the quality of life of citizens, but also systematically providing for the basic social needs of the population.

«Every brick, every element of the house under construction is a symbol of the responsibility and care of the state. The country’s development is impossible without a solid foundation — own housing for each family,» Kanybek Tumanbaev emphasized.

The housing construction will be carried out in stages. The new residential complex will become one of the largest in the region and will lay the foundation for the development of infrastructure and improving the comfort of the urban environment.