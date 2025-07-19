Suspects of fraud with virtual assets detained in Bishkek

Officers of the Criminal Investigations Directorate of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained suspects of fraud with virtual assets. The department’s press service reported.

According to the department’s information, a foreign citizen Zh.Ch.S. filed a written statement with the Investigations Service of the Internal Affairs Department of Pervomaisky district asking them to take action against unknown persons who, under the pretext of exchanging virtual assets, fraudulently took possession of his money — $22,400.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the operational search activities, the suspects were identified and detained — M.K., 35, and previously convicted T.A., 34, who are the holders and active users of virtual accounts.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

The involvement of the detainees in similar episodes of fraud is being checked, and other possible participants in the criminal scheme are being identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reminds citizens of the need to be vigilant when making transactions with virtual assets and recommends using only official platforms. If you have any information, please immediately call the 24-hour number 102.