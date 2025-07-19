Edil Baisalov inspects number of social facilities in Jalal-Abad region

During his working visit to Jalal-Abad region, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov got acquainted with the activities of a number of social institutions in Toguz-Toro district.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, in the village of Kara-Suu, he got acquainted with the work of the Public Association Kara-Suu Aiyldyk Ayaldar Keneshi and also inspected the recently built village library.

During the visit, Edil Baisalov also visited the general medical practice center named after A. Zhakishov, the district cultural center and the rehabilitation center Araket.

Edil Baisalov emphasized that caring for the health and well-being of citizens, especially in remote regions, is one of the priorities of state policy.

Following the inspection of social facilities, a number of instructions were given to relevant ministries and local authorities aimed at improving the conditions and quality of services provided.