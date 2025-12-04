Edil Baisalov: Kyrgyzstan will triple healthcare spending

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov met with World Bank representatives, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

Hugh Riddell, World Bank Group Country Manager for the Kyrgyz Republic, and Mohini Kak, Senior Health Specialist, attended the meeting.

The parties discussed the interim results of the program to improve the quality of primary healthcare, as well as further steps to expand its coverage, improve its effectiveness, and enhance sustainability. They also focused on developing human resources, engaging the private sector, and strengthening child health protection measures, including potential regulation of circulation of sugar-sweetened beverages.

Edil Baisalov announced that the country plans to triple healthcare spending and raise salaries for healthcare workers in the coming years.

He added that unprecedented government investments will be directed toward the construction of modern medical infrastructure both in Bishkek and in the regions.

«Kyrgyzstan is entering a new stage of accelerated socio-economic development. President Sadyr Japarov approved the National Development Program until 2030, which places a special emphasis on human capital development. He appointed a new Minister of Health, setting the task of fundamentally revamping the system and enhancing the effectiveness of the state’s approach in this area. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with the World Bank and other international partners to further strengthen our joint work and improve the quality of medical services,» the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers noted.

The World Bank representatives confirmed their readiness to provide expert and financial support for reforms aimed at developing primary health care, strengthening human resources, and enhancing the sustainability of the healthcare system as a whole.