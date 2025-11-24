Edil Baisalov meets with Vadim Titov

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov met in Bishkek with Vadim Titov, Head of the Russian Presidential Directorate for Strategic Partnership and Cooperation. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Edil Baisalov congratulated the Russian envoy on his appointment and expressed confidence that his work will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations.

At the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of Kyrgyzstan-Russia cooperation, including prospects for developing strategic collaboration, expanding interagency contacts, and implementing joint projects in the socioeconomic and humanitarian spheres.

Vadim Titov, 41, is a native of Irkutsk Oblast. Since 2009, he has worked for Rosatom State Corporation, where he worked on international projects and the development of foreign representative offices. Exactly one month ago, on October 24, 2025, he was appointed Head of the Presidential Directorate for Strategic Partnership and Cooperation. The new directorate was created to coordinate international projects and strengthen foreign relations. It is overseen by First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko (who headed Rosatom from 2005 to 2016). Its primary focus is on post-Soviet countries and African states.

According to Meduza, the Directorate for Strategic Cooperation was created within the Presidential Executive Office after Vladimir Putin abolished two directorates for work with foreign countries and cross-border cooperation, which were overseen by Dmitry Kozak, in August. In September, Kozak resigned as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Since this spring, Sergei Kiriyenko has been pushing for the creation of own foreign policy directorate within the Presidential Executive Office, which has sparked a conflict with Dmitry Kozak.