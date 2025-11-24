16:58
USD 87.45
EUR 100.93
RUB 1.10
English

Edil Baisalov meets with Vadim Titov

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov met in Bishkek with Vadim Titov, Head of the Russian Presidential Directorate for Strategic Partnership and Cooperation. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Edil Baisalov congratulated the Russian envoy on his appointment and expressed confidence that his work will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations.

At the meeting, the parties discussed current issues of Kyrgyzstan-Russia cooperation, including prospects for developing strategic collaboration, expanding interagency contacts, and implementing joint projects in the socioeconomic and humanitarian spheres.

Vadim Titov, 41, is a native of Irkutsk Oblast. Since 2009, he has worked for Rosatom State Corporation, where he worked on international projects and the development of foreign representative offices. Exactly one month ago, on October 24, 2025, he was appointed Head of the Presidential Directorate for Strategic Partnership and Cooperation.

The new directorate was created to coordinate international projects and strengthen foreign relations. It is overseen by First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko (who headed Rosatom from 2005 to 2016). Its primary focus is on post-Soviet countries and African states.

According to Meduza, the Directorate for Strategic Cooperation was created within the Presidential Executive Office after Vladimir Putin abolished two directorates for work with foreign countries and cross-border cooperation, which were overseen by Dmitry Kozak, in August. In September, Kozak resigned as Deputy Chief of Staff.

Since this spring, Sergei Kiriyenko has been pushing for the creation of own foreign policy directorate within the Presidential Executive Office, which has sparked a conflict with Dmitry Kozak.
link: https://24.kg/english/352063/
views: 113
Print
Related
First Eurasian Center of Russian Language and Culture opened in Bishkek
Only 19 percent of migrant children enrolled in Russian schools in 2025
Kyrgyz rapper Bakr denied entry to Russia
Russia exports agricultural products for over $398 million to Kyrgyzstan
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Chairman of Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to pay working visit to Russia
Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan to attend CSTO summit
Colleagues from Russia donate special vehicles to Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan
Russia hands over 651,000 Russian language textbooks to Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek and Moscow agree to increase trade from $3.9 billion to $5 billion
Popular
Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027 Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027
ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth
24 November, Monday
16:40
Yurt camp opened in suburbs of Montreal Yurt camp opened in suburbs of Montreal
16:33
Osh schools receive 62 interactive panels on behalf of President
16:28
Bishkek introduces restrictions due to CSTO Summit
16:19
Edil Baisalov meets with Vadim Titov
16:06
Temporary traffic restrictions to be imposed in Bishkek and Chui region