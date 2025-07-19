11:48
French filmmakers shot documentary about melting glaciers at Adygene station

The French television channel ARTE France, in collaboration with the production company GEDEON, shot a documentary film entitled «Glaciers, une course contre la montre» (Glaciers: A Race Against Time). Filming took place at the Adygene scientific station in Kyrgyzstan. A hydrologist Gulbara Omorova reported on social media.

This 90-minute film tells the story of the rapid disappearance of glaciers and the serious challenges associated with climate change. The project was produced by Pierre-Olivier François and directed by renowned mountaineer and documentary filmmaker Bruno Peyronnet, who personally immerses himself in the themes of mountains, glaciers, their histories, and adventures.

Gulbara Omorova, a hydrologist at the Adygene scientific station, noted that climate change poses a serious threat to the region’s natural ecosystems. According to her, glaciers are melting at an unprecedented rate, which has a negative impact on Kyrgyzstan’s water resources and environment.
