Hydrologist Gulbara Omorova: Glaciers in upper Ala-Archa rapidly losing mass

Glaciers in the upper reaches of Ala-Archa Gorge continue to shrink at an accelerated pace, hydrologist Gulbara Omorova said. She reports that Bal, Manas, and Toktogul glaciers are losing from 0.4 to 0.5 meters of water equivalent annually — a clear indicator of significant glacial melt.

«In recent years, the rate of melting has consistently reached around 0.4 meters per year,» Omorova noted.

A recently published video vividly shows the Toktogul Glacier rapidly retreating. Its lower part is now almost entirely exposed, and moraine deposits are actively collapsing. The glacier’s terminal moraine is bare, signaling severe degradation.

The large Ala-Archa Glacier is also in critical condition — its tongues have shrunk significantly, and there is virtually no snowfall to feed the glacier.

The Manas Glacier, located to the left of the main body, has shrunk dramatically in volume, exposing rock beds, and its feeding zone has been seriously disrupted.

The expert emphasizes that the continuing shrinkage of glaciers will have a negative impact on the region’s water resources and requires constant monitoring and measures to adapt to climate change.