Area of glaciers in Kyrgyzstan shrunk by 16 percent over past 70 years

«Kyrgyzstan possesses enormous natural resources in terms of water resources, so we have a special responsibility to preserve them,» President Sadyr Japarov said at the People’s Kurultai.

However, he noted that global climate change is increasing pressure on water resources worldwide.

According to international organizations, more than 3.6 billion people today face water shortages, and by 2050, this figure will exceed 5 billion. Temperatures are rising faster, precipitation is decreasing, and droughts are occurring. Extreme weather events become more frequent.

«Global warming directly impacts the planet’s water cycle, and its consequences are felt in all countries—from large powers to small mountainous countries like ours. Scientific research shows that glacier melting is accelerating: over the past 70 years, the area of ​​glaciers in Kyrgyzstan has shrunk by 16 percent. The disappearance of glaciers means reduced river and reservoir runoff and worsening conditions for energy production,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

He emphasized that the fate of Issyk-Kul, a valuable natural resource and important ecosystem, deserves special attention.

«Since 1854, the lake’s water level has dropped by almost 14 meters, its volume now stands at 85 billion cubic meters, and the number of rivers flowing into it has decreased more than threefold. In the 1950s and 1960s, approximately 100-110 rivers flowed into the lake; now, only 30-35. If this trend continues, the region will face serious environmental and socioeconomic consequences.

The government is taking the necessary measures: water inflows into the lake are being increased, including projects to build new canals and hydraulic structures. The water issue is also a matter of our food security. Today, 95 percent of the water used is consumed by agriculture, primarily for irrigation. Therefore, the rational management of every liter of water becomes a priority of state policy,» the president noted.

In recent years, the state has allocated 16 billion soms for the restoration of canals, the construction of hydraulic structures, and the modernization of irrigation infrastructure.

«Thousands of kilometers of canals have been renovated, hundreds of facilities have been repaired, and modern technologies for metering and distributing water are being introduced. We must use water carefully, prevent its uncontrolled consumption, transition to modern irrigation methods, preserve sources, protect glaciers, and increase forest areas. Every drop saved today is our contribution to a sustainable future. We will continue to invest in the conservation and efficient use of water resources, because water is the strategic asset of the Kyrgyz Republic and the key to the well-being of future generations,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.