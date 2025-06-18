Lack of irrigation water: Creation of artificial glaciers discussed in Bishkek

An expert forum on ensuring sufficient amount of water for irrigation of agricultural lands in the context of climate change was held in Bishkek. The press service of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported.

The participants discussed a wide range of issues related to sustainable water management, the introduction of modern climate-resilient technologies, increasing the efficiency of irrigation systems and mitigating the effects of climate change on the agricultural sector.

The main focus was on several important aspects: the problem of water shortages during the growing season and the need for a coordinated approach to the distribution of this important resource. Participants considered the introduction of innovative technologies, such as drip irrigation and digital monitoring systems, as well as initiatives on creation of artificial glaciers and reservoirs to conserve water resources.

FAO Representative in the Kyrgyz Republic Oleg Guchgeldiyev spoke in detail about the work that the organization is doing in Kyrgyzstan to help farmers adapt to changing climate conditions.

In particular, he presented a new FAO project aimed at introducing and scaling up the technology for creating artificial glaciers. This initiative is of particular importance for the region, where the area of ​​natural glaciers is rapidly shrinking, which creates serious challenges for agriculture, especially in the summer. The technology helps to accumulate water in winter and gradually use it during dry periods, increasing farmers’ resilience to climate change.

«Artificial glaciers are not just a technological solution. Innovations serve as a support for the resilience of rural communities in a changing climate. Such projects strengthen food security and stimulate long-term agricultural development,» Oleg Guchgeldiyev said.

Following the round table, recommendations were developed for further steps within the framework of state water policy, including infrastructure development, attracting investment and expanding cooperation with international organizations.