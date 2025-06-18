10:57
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Lack of irrigation water: Creation of artificial glaciers discussed in Bishkek

An expert forum on ensuring sufficient amount of water for irrigation of agricultural lands in the context of climate change was held in Bishkek. The press service of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reported.

The participants discussed a wide range of issues related to sustainable water management, the introduction of modern climate-resilient technologies, increasing the efficiency of irrigation systems and mitigating the effects of climate change on the agricultural sector.

The main focus was on several important aspects: the problem of water shortages during the growing season and the need for a coordinated approach to the distribution of this important resource. Participants considered the introduction of innovative technologies, such as drip irrigation and digital monitoring systems, as well as initiatives on creation of artificial glaciers and reservoirs to conserve water resources.

FAO Representative in the Kyrgyz Republic Oleg Guchgeldiyev spoke in detail about the work that the organization is doing in Kyrgyzstan to help farmers adapt to changing climate conditions.

In particular, he presented a new FAO project aimed at introducing and scaling up the technology for creating artificial glaciers. This initiative is of particular importance for the region, where the area of ​​natural glaciers is rapidly shrinking, which creates serious challenges for agriculture, especially in the summer. The technology helps to accumulate water in winter and gradually use it during dry periods, increasing farmers’ resilience to climate change.

«Artificial glaciers are not just a technological solution. Innovations serve as a support for the resilience of rural communities in a changing climate. Such projects strengthen food security and stimulate long-term agricultural development,» Oleg Guchgeldiyev said.

Following the round table, recommendations were developed for further steps within the framework of state water policy, including infrastructure development, attracting investment and expanding cooperation with international organizations.
link: https://24.kg/english/333086/
views: 151
Print
Related
Seven artificial glaciers created in Batken region
Water shortage: Three artificial glaciers created in Batken region
ADB launches initiative to build resilience to melting glaciers
Chinese company destroying glaciers in Alai district
16 percent of Kyrgyzstan's glaciers disappear for 56 years
Photo of the day: Glaciers are disappearing in Issyk-Kul region
Natural Resources Ministry: Kyrgyzstan may lose glaciers faster than predicted
Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan agree on water supply for Zhambyl region
Emergency situation declared in Jambyl region of Kazakhstan due to lack of water
Kyrgyzstan stops supply of irrigation water to Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan
Popular
Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan Air Arabia suspends flights to some countries, including Kyrgyzstan
Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan Hajj 2025: First group of pilgrims returns to Kyrgyzstan
Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana Conditions of stay of Kyrgyzstanis in Kazakhstan discussed in Astana
Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan Kuwait plans to launch direct flights with Kyrgyzstan
18 June, Wednesday
10:44
Selection for Fusion Concept Festival ends in Bishkek Selection for Fusion Concept Festival ends in Bishkek
10:32
Streets paved and bridge built in Ak-Tilek microdistrict in Osh city
10:23
CAFA Tournament: Kyrgyzstan’s football team (U20) takes 2nd place
10:03
Heads of Central Asian states participate in opening of cooperation centers
09:48
Number of multilateral documents signed following summit in Astana
17 June, Tuesday
21:43
Edil Baisalov meets with representatives of Google for Education
21:32
Ambassador Aibek Moldogaziev presents his credentials to U.S. President
19:05
Possible U.S. entry ban for Kyrgyzstanis: MFA and U.S. Consul discuss the issue