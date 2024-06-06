14:04
Ex-deputy mayor of Bishkek Maksatbek Sazykulov released on his own recognizance

Former vice-mayor of Bishkek Maksatbek Sazykulov was released on his own recognizance. The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court.

The measure of restraint against the official was changed at the request of the investigator.

It was reported earlier that the vice-mayor of the city Maksatbek Sazykulov was detained for patronizing the owner of the illegally built commercial facility.

According to the State Committee for National Security, as a result of investigative and operational activities it was established that Maksatbek Sazykulov, being the head of one of the administrations of the capital, with the purpose of illegal enrichment colluded with an affiliated person and organized a sustainable corrupt scheme to provide unjustified and illegal preferences to a business entity.

«In particular, he instructed to allocate municipal land in the city center for the construction of a commercial facility to an unscrupulous entrepreneur. The market value of the plot today is more than $200,000. Subsequently, the specialized bodies of local government revealed the fact of erecting a commercial facility with an area of 300 square meters without permits. On the basis of which the object was subject to demolition in accordance with the established procedure. However, Maksatbek Sazykulov, using his authority, slowed down the process in every possible way. As a result, the illegal object was not dismantled,» the state committee noted.
